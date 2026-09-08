The Hidden Cost of Paying Tax Bills Late

Paying late isn’t just about writing a check later. The true cost includes several components:

Principal. The actual tax owed. Many businesses owe multiple types of tax simultaneously, including payroll, sales, and corporate income taxes. Explicit carrying cost/interest. Interest assessed on the unpaid balance. Think of it as the “price of time.”

The date interest begins to accrue depends on the type of penalty assessed. Interest continues to accumulate until the outstanding balance is paid in full.

Refer to IRS guidance for details on how interest is calculated and applied to penalties.

Noninterest charges. Late-payment penalties, and in some cases, late-filing penalties if your return wasn’t submitted on time.

The IRS failure-to-pay penalty is 0.5% of the unpaid tax balance for each month, or partial month, the amount remains outstanding. This penalty accrues until it reaches a maximum of 25% of the unpaid tax liability.

The exact rate and structure may vary depending on your specific tax situation. Explore the full guidelines.