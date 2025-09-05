In addition to MTD, HMRC has also launched a consultation on e-invoicing. This reflects a wider global trend towards digitalisation of tax reporting. If adopted, e-invoicing — potentially combined with an e-reporting or clearance model — could transform VAT compliance in the U.K.
For businesses, the opportunities are significant:
- Streamlined invoicing processes, reducing manual effort and cost
- Improved data quality and accuracy, supporting faster reconciliation and fewer errors
- Stronger internal controls, with structured data that is easier to validate and audit
At the same time, HMRC would gain greater visibility into transactions in real time, enabling it to close the VAT gap more effectively, spot anomalies quickly, and strengthen the integrity of the U.K. tax system.
HM Treasury has also noted that the EU’s VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) proposals could have an impact on Northern Ireland, where VAT rules for supplies of goods remain aligned with the EU under the post-Brexit agreement. If ViDA introduces mandatory digital reporting across the EU, the U.K. may need to develop new systems and reporting structures to ensure compliance for Northern Ireland transactions.
While no firm mandate has been announced, the consultation suggests businesses should prepare for a future where e-invoicing and e-reporting are central to U.K. VAT compliance.