For larger enterprises, HMRC’s Senior Accounting Officer (SAO) regime adds another layer of accountability to VAT and tax compliance. The rules apply to companies that are part of groups with a turnover of more than £200 million or a balance sheet of more than £2 billion.

Under this regime, a named SAO — usually the Chief Financial Officer or equivalent — must:

Take reasonable steps to ensure the business establishes and maintains appropriate tax accounting arrangements

Provide an annual certificate to HMRC, confirming whether those arrangements are adequate

Personally sign off on compliance, with the risk of personal financial penalties if obligations are not met

For VAT, this means large businesses must be able to demonstrate that:

Controls and processes for capturing, reporting, and paying VAT are robust

Documentation is clear and up to date, showing how VAT-sensitive transactions are managed

There is an audit trail from source data to VAT return submission, supported by digital links where required

Any weaknesses identified are promptly addressed

The SAO regime reinforces the expectation that VAT compliance is not just a finance function task, but a board-level responsibility. For enterprise businesses, this makes investment in technology, automation, and proper governance even more critical.