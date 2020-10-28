How a PR problem grew into a sales tax issue – Wacky Tax Wednesday

The SST Governing Board plans to review this proposed amendment, as revised, in December. If it’s adopted, Wisconsin and other SST member states will be able to exempt dried cranberries like Craisins while continuing to tax chocolate bars and other “candy.” If they so choose.
One argument for allowing for the exemption comes from a 2009 advisory opinion issued by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance that determined, “‘Craisins’ are not a candy or confectionary subject to sales tax.”
The department wrote: “We accept … that the process of infusing the dried cranberries with a sugar solution is a process distinct from merely coating an otherwise exempt food item with sugar or chocolate. The infusing process sweetens naturally tart cranberries so that they are suitable for consumption as a snack or baking supply, but it does not make the cranberries candy or confectionary.”
Although New York isn’t an SST member state, it makes a sound argument. Sugar isn’t added to cranberries to turn them into an irresistible candy. It simply makes edible a product that would otherwise be hard to swallow.
According to Scott Peterson, vice president of government relations at Avalara, “Candy as a concept is hard to define. Chocolate can be a coating, an ingredient, a filling, or the only thing. The same can happen with some kinds of sweeteners.” He would know, having helped draft SST’s definition of candy while executive director of the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board.
Peterson goes on to explain why uniform definitions are essential, as well as why they shouldn’t be carved in stone: “It’s important that SST definitions be changeable over time as products change. It’s critical that a definition be so clear that a retailer doesn’t have to call a department of revenue but can look at the item’s ingredients and immediately know whether the product is candy.”