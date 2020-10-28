How a PR problem grew into a sales tax issue – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Dried cranberries have a public relations problem. They’re packed full of antioxidants and nutrients, but because they’re extremely tart, they’re typically sweetened. This has caused them to be categorized — and taxed — as “candy” in approximately half of the United States.

Wisconsin, the world’s top producer of cranberries, thinks it’s time for that to change. But since Wisconsin is a member state of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA), it can’t simply exempt dried cranberries while continuing to tax most other candy. It needs the Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) Governing Board to be on board with the change.

The SST isn’t some sort of sales tax mafia. It was created to make sales tax compliance less burdensome and costly for businesses. This is achieved, in part, by requiring member states to have uniform tax base definitions and rules.

There are currently 24 SST member states, including Wisconsin. Though each state defines “candy” the same way for tax purposes, not all tax candy the same. Some states, like New Jersey and Wisconsin, apply the general sales tax rate to candy, while others, like Michigan and Nebraska, exempt candy from sales tax. Either way, they treat dried cranberries like a bar of milk chocolate.