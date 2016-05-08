How do discounts, coupons, and promotions affect sales tax in Texas?

Like most states Texas law stipulates that “the actual selling price of taxable tangible personal property is the measure of the tax due under the terms of the Limited Sales, Excise, and Use Tax Act.”

In other words, if you reduce the amount of a sale by either a percentage or a whole dollar discount, you should only charge sales tax on the actual selling price. For example, if you offer a 10 percent discount off a $100 shirt and the buyer pays $90 for it, you should charge sales tax on the $90 sale.

In Texas, as elsewhere, sales with coupons that are issued by you are handled the same way discounts are. If you offer a coupon code for 20 percent off a sale of $100 or more, and a customer purchases $100 worth of product, their cost would be $80. So, just like with a cash discount, you should only charge sales tax on the amount of the actual sale.