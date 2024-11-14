Businesses are always on the lookout for options to make products and services more accessible to customers, and offering flexible payment plans is one of the best ways to achieve this. By allowing customers to spread the cost of a purchase over easy-to-pay installments, payment plans can increase sales. Traditionally available only for big-ticket items, these plans have changed over the years and are being offered for even smaller purchases for a wider range of products.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) has emerged as one of the fastest-growing payment options both in brick-and-mortar retail and ecommerce segments. Forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% to become a $115 billion market by 2032, BNPL is becoming a preferred financing option for consumers. Driven by benefits like higher conversion rates and increased average order value, businesses are embracing this service.

While there are undeniable advantages for consumers, BNPL brings unique challenges for sellers, especially when it comes to sales tax management. Businesses need to understand the sales tax dynamics of BNPL transactions and have to collect, remit, and file taxes accordingly. In this blog, we delve into the details of the BNPL system and how automation can overcome the issues of BNPL tax obligations.