How to file property tax returns and appeal valuations for oil and gas properties

One of the most important concepts to understand about property taxes in the oil and gas upstream market is real vs. personal property.

To break it into simple definitions:

Real property is anything permanent, such as buildings, infrastructure, and the land itself.



Personal property refers to movable items owned by your business, like trailers, vehicles, furniture, and equipment.



While you do have to pay property taxes, you likely won’t have to file returns for real property. However, in most states, you’re required to file a return for your personal property.

For tax purposes, are oil and gas real property or personal property? Well, they’re both. Prior to extracting oil or gas, they’re considered real property. Once oil and gas have been brought to the surface and can be moved, they’re considered personal property.

When preparing returns for oil and gas properties, you’ll include the costs for personal assets like pumped oil, as well as surface equipment used in the extraction process, such as pipelines, pumpjacks, and drilling rigs. But all that untapped stuff? You don’t have to include oil, gas, or other mineral interests still in the ground.

Once you submit your return to your local assessor, they review and value your assets. They send a valuation notice and you can review it to determine whether to accept or appeal the assessment.