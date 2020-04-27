The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) has clarified how long retailers with no physical presence in the state must continue to collect state and local sales and use tax after their sales drop below the economic nexus threshold.

Under California’s economic nexus law, which took effect April 1, 2019, a remote retailer must register to collect California state and local (district) use tax* if total combined sales of tangible personal property for delivery in California by the retailer and all personnel related to the retailer exceed $500,000 during the current or preceding calendar year.

Some states require retailers to continue to collect and remit sales and use tax even after they no longer have nexus with the state, which is the connection that triggers a tax obligation. This is called trailing nexus, and it can last a month, a few months, or even a year. Trailing nexus laws vary by state.