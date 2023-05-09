How to 86 stress by automating your restaurant sales tax

Figuring out which sales tax rate applies to restaurant sales. While calculating sales tax on restaurant food can be relatively straightforward for restaurants that only sell food for in-house dining in one location, rates for delivery sales can be different.

Sales tax rates in most states are based on the location where the consumer took possession of the goods, in this case the prepared food. So, when a restaurant delivers food to a consumer located in a different sales tax jurisdiction than the restaurant, the restaurant typically has to apply the rate in effect at the delivery location rather than the rate in effect at the restaurant where the order was taken.

Determining whether delivery charges and gratuities are subject to restaurant sales tax. Taxability rules vary from state to state, so while some states tax restaurant delivery charges, others may not. Gratuities are often subject to sales tax when included in the sale price (e.g., a mandatory 15% gratuity for parties of six or more), but generally aren’t taxable when tacked on at the whim of the consumer.

Comprehending the tax implications of complimentary or employee meals, coupons, etc. Many restaurants allow employees to have one meal per shift and occasionally comp meals to disgruntled customers. Sales tax doesn’t usually apply to restaurant food provided at absolutely no cost, but if there’s a specific charge for such meals (e.g., the employee pays cash for the meal, or the value of the meal is deducted from the employee’s paycheck, etc.), those amounts are generally taxable.

Furthermore, as the Texas Comptroller explains, “while complimentary meals and drinks are not taxable, tax is due on the taxable ingredients used in their preparation. For example, the raw meat and vegetables used to prepare a complimentary meal are not taxable, but a restaurant should accrue tax on soft drinks and other taxable items that are given away.”

Coupons can also complicate sales tax compliance. You may need to subtract the value of the coupon before calculating sales tax on the bill, or you may need to subtract it after applying sales tax to the original amount. As the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance explains, how coupons affect restaurant sales tax depends on the type of coupon being used.

Understanding restaurant sales tax exemptions. There are some pretty wacky sales tax rules related to sales tax exemptions and sales of prepared food. Take California’s 80/80 rule, which applies when more than 80% of the food you sell is taxable. If the 80/80 rule applies and you don’t separately track sales of cold food products sold to-go (e.g., bakery items, fruit smoothies, salads, and sandwiches), you’ll owe tax on 100% of your sales. But if the 80/80 rule doesn’t apply, sales of cold food products sold individually to-go usually aren’t taxable. Clear as a dirty chai, right?

Food deliveries are considered to-go sales in California, so depending on where your business falls under the 80/80 rule, deliveries of cold food products may or may not be taxable. On the other hand, hot prepared food would be taxable whether or not the 80/80 rule applies, because it’s hot.

The kicker with the 80/80 rule is that if it applies and you decide to take advantage of it, you’ll have to separately account for to-go sales of food products. “Without adequate documentation,” cautions the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA), “100% of your sales are subject to sales tax under the 80/80 rule.”

Washington state has a similar but different rule for exemptions for prepared food, the 75% rule. And these are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to unusual sales tax rules related to food.

Selling through a third party. Third-party ordering services and delivery apps have become an essential sales channel for many restaurants, for better or worse. One of the more challenging aspects of such business relationships is determining who’s responsible for collecting, remitting, and reporting the tax on sales made through third-party platforms — the restaurant or the platform. Another is ensuring the customer doesn't end up paying sales tax twice, once to you and once to the third-party.

CDTFA urges restaurants and online ordering service providers to have a written agreement that clearly describes whether the third-party is “acting as an agent of the restaurant” or “purchasing the meals for resale.” The relationship between the restaurant and third-party delivery app affects sales tax: In California, if the restaurant is considered the retailer, it’s liable for tax on the full selling price without any deduction of the commission retained by the service provider. But if a third-party purchases the meals for resale, it’s considered the retailer and is liable for the tax due on sales made through the platform.

Sales tax rules for third-party food ordering and delivery platforms differ from state to state, so if you operate in more than one state, you may need to treat such sales differently, for tax purposes.

Remitting and reporting sales tax. Reporting sales tax can be complicated by all of the above situations and by other factors. Additionally, sales tax returns must be properly completed and filed on time, along with the sales tax, every time.

Simply remitting the collected sales tax should be one of the easiest aspects of sales tax compliance. However, for businesses operating on mandoline-thin margins, it can be one of the trickiest tasks.