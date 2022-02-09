In the name of fairness, Georgia would discriminate against internet sellers and cash buyers – Wacky Tax Wednesday

House Bill 1152 stipulates that “a merchant shall not discriminate against a cash buyer by requiring the use of credit in order to purchase such merchant’s goods and services and shall not refuse to accept legal tender when offered as payment by a buyer.”

At no point does the bill specify that this requirement would apply to face-to-face transactions only, so in theory, mail-order and online sellers would have to find a way to accept cash. This puts mail-order and internet sellers in a pickle. If unscrupulous sorts are willing to break the locks of cargo trains to pillage their contents, I can only imagine what a time they’ll have slicing open envelopes full of cash.

Of course, there are more secure ways for the unbanked to purchase items online. Gift cards for many online sellers are sold at numerous brick-and-mortar stores, where they can be purchased with cash. One can also purchase (for cash) one-time visa cards worth $20, $100, or more, and general purpose reloadable prepaid cards. In other words, unbanked and underbanked people aren’t entirely shut out from ecommerce transactions.

Nonetheless, HB 1152 would presumably require online sellers to come up with more accessible, more secure payment options for cash buyers. This would surely be a challenge, though it may not be entirely out of reach: It wasn’t too long ago that the blockchain and virtual currency seemed like science fiction.

Still, a similar measure introduced in Idaho last year was updated this legislative session to solve for this very problem. 2022 House Bill 513 specifies that the requirement to accept cash payments applies to “a person who engages in business as a seller of goods or services via in-person retail transactions in this state” (emphasis mine).

And internet and mail-order sellers aren’t the only businesses that might be troubled by the enactment of HB 1152.