Is a sales tax permit needed to sell on Amazon?

If you're new to selling on Amazon, we recommend you review our Amazon Sellers Guide to Sales Tax. It will help you understand the Amazon sales tax setup process. It's important to remember Amazon doesn't know who your customers will be so they cannot advise you on setting up sales tax settings. It's up to the seller to do the necessary research and understand where sales tax should be collected.

Suppose you plan to have Amazon charge sales tax to customers located in New Jersey. You will want to navigate to your Amazon Seller Central tax collection dashboard and check the appropriate boxes for the state of New Jersey. Before you can save this setting, Amazon requires you to enter your sales tax permit number (in this case, the New Jersey permit number). However, turning these fields on and entering these numbers are not required and are easy to overlook if you don’t understand the tax implications. Since Amazon doesn’t know where you are selling when you set up your account they can’t require the proper information to be completed. Let’s start with the simple example.