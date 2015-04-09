Is a sales tax permit needed to sell on Amazon?

After you've started selling, your business starts to grow and you decide to sell on Amazon. You join Fulfillment by Amazon and ship your product to one, or several of Amazon’s fulfillment centers. This is where things gets tricky.
Nexus, also known as sufficient physical presence, is the determining factor of whether an out-of-state business selling products into a state is liable for collecting the tax on sales in the state. It is a topic unto itself and we will cover nexus in a separate post. Nexus is created once a substantial physical presence is established. Unfortunately, substantial physical presence is not clearly defined by each state. The regulations around this are rapidly evolving as states try to close the loopholes in laws and regulations that have diminished sales tax revenue as a result of internet purchasing.
Generally speaking, the shipping of goods to an Amazon Fulfillment Center creates nexus in that state. Let's imagine the Fulfillment Center housing your inventory is located in California. Since your business is in Washington and the Fulfillment Center is in California, you now have nexus in at least two states - Washington and California. You would now need to have a valid sales tax permit in California as well as Washington. You would be required to collect and remit sales tax on sales to residents of either state.