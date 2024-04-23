Countdown to Israel’s Invoice Allocation Number mandate

Israel has been rolling out its new electronic invoicing model and from May 5, 2024, an allocation (confirmation) number from the Israel Tax Authority (ITA) will be required to be shown on tax invoices above ILS 25,000, as a condition for deducting the Israeli VAT as input tax. VAT-registered suppliers can obtain allocation numbers by contacting the Invoice Number Allocation service via API, either direct from their ERP or through middleware or e-invoicing software provided by accredited providers.

“….the Tax Authority will operate a digital control system for transactions between dealers, by assigning confirmation numbers to invoices at the time they are issued.”

Israel Tax Authority

The mandate was originally slated to come into effect on January 1, 2024, but was postponed and the requirements now apply from May 5, 2024. The first year of the law’s implementation will be considered a pilot period. While a pilot in name, it will still be mandated for businesses. However, during this pilot period, each invoice will automatically receive an allocation number from the ITA’s service, except where there are technical errors. In the future, the ITA may review the data in each transaction before approving or rejecting it (an example of continuous transaction controls). The pilot period may be extended through 2025.