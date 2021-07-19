Kentucky adopts sales tax incentives to increase cryptocurrency mining in the state

The ban in China has many miners looking for a new home. A key consideration for them is the cost of electricity, because cryptocurrency mining consumes an enormous amount of it.

Electricity rates in Kentucky are on the lower end of the scale, so the state is likely on some miners’ maps. Kentucky is intent on winning their business: House Bill 230 notes that “the Commonwealth has an opportunity to become a national leader in the emerging industry of the commercial mining of cryptocurrency given its abundant supply of electricity that can be provided at lower rates than most states, and its established infrastructure to provide such energy through the Tennessee Valley Authority and other electricity providers.” A goal of Senate Bill 255 is to help Kentucky become “a national leader in emerging industries which use substantial amounts of energy.” Additional details can be found in the Kentucky Department of Revenue’s June 2021 Kentucky Sales Tax Facts newsletter.

Of course, other states also want the cryptocurrency crowd to set up shop within their borders. Texas is “very eager to take in China’s Bitcoin expats,” and it too has cheap electricity. It just passed a law that sets the legal status of virtual currencies and clarifies how they can be invested. According to The Washington Post, Texas is now “one of the go-to locations for expanding crypto entrepreneurs the world over.”

There’s been some pushback against the burgeoning virtual currency mining industry in New York state. Earlier this year, the state Senate sought to place a moratorium on the development and expansion of mining operations. It cited concerns over increasing usage of energy in the state and a need to mitigate the current and future effects of climate change. But mining operations in the Empire State are secure for now: The bill died in the House.

To learn more about other tax policies affecting businesses in the U.S., read the Avalara blog.