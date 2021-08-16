Kentucky gives remote retailers more breathing room

Sales tax compliance may now be a bit easier for many out-of-state businesses with customers in Kentucky. As of July 1, 2021, remote sellers have an additional 30 days to register for sales tax after establishing economic nexus with Kentucky, and marketplace providers are no longer required to register for a second sales and use tax account to report third-party sales.

Kentucky was one of the first states to adopt economic nexus after the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018): Out-of-state sellers with at least 200 transactions or $100,000 in sales have been required to register for Kentucky sales tax since October 1, 2018. Marketplace providers (aka, facilitators) have been responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax on behalf of third-party sellers since July 1, 2019.

In the three years since the Wayfair decision, many states have amended their economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws in some way, for one reason or another. For example, Arizona and Georgia both lowered their sales thresholds; Maine, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin eliminated their transaction thresholds. Several states also expanded economic nexus laws to additional taxes and fees, and we’ll likely see more of that in the years to come.

Kentucky opted to give retailers more time to register, and to give marketplace providers more freedom of choice.