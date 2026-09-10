Taxes are complicated for any business, but software companies face unique pressures for remittance and compliance. Here’s a breakdown of the major sources of that complexity. Our guide on sales tax compliance for software companies can also be a useful reference.

1. Nexus triggers multistate liability

Sales tax nexus is the connection between a business and a tax jurisdiction. If you do business in a specific jurisdiction, you’re required to collect and remit sales taxes there. Nexus is triggered automatically, so as business grows, so does your potential tax obligation — even if you don’t realize it right away.

Rapid growth (which is common for software companies) may lead to multistate liability that goes unnoticed until a review or audit flags a discrepancy. When this happens, a large tax burden can drop in your lap, seemingly overnight.

2. International expansion creates additional tax obligations

International expansion makes tax obligations even more complicated. Many countries outside the United States have a value-added tax (VAT) or a goods and services tax (GST). Like a sales tax, you must collect these from your customers and remit the owed amount to the respective government.

If you make sales in places like Europe, Canada, or Australia, you likely have VAT or GST obligations. Misclassification or delays can create retroactive exposure, resulting in urgent tax bills.

3. Misclassification introduces errors

Software companies may have unique classification and tax liabilities. Your sales may include:

Software as a service

Digital goods

Bundled goods and services

Each of these can be taxed differently by different states, creating the potential for collection errors. Overcollecting leads to customer friction and refunds. Undercollection saddles you with liability and diminishing margins. Either way, your cash flow can tighten during tax season.

Learn more about how software companies can remain tax compliant.