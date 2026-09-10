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Pros
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Considerations
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Lower rates than other financing types
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Slow approval and underwriting process
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Larger limits for established SaaS companies
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Tight limits for pre-profit growth companies
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Pros
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Considerations
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Additional funding from VCs
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Strict covenant performance metrics
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Larger funding amounts
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Lengthy initiation process
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Pros
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Considerations
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Flexible lending tied to ARR growth
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Higher fees than lines of credit
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Doesn’t require traditional collateral
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Not designed for one-time tax liabilities