Alabama cut the state sales tax rate for many food products from 4% to 3% on September 1, 2023. However, some food products are still subject to the full 4% state sales tax. What’s a seller to do?

To qualify for the lower rate, a food or beverage must be eligible for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This seems straightforward, but there can be more to it than meets the eye. In short, SNAP applies to “any food for the household” — except those that don’t qualify for SNAP.