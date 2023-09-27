They can, but it’s probably not worth it for them to do so.
Alabama allows eligible out-of-state sellers to collect, report and remit a flat 8% Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) on all sales into the state, rather than the actual sales tax rate in effect at each point of delivery. This can greatly simplify sales tax calculation, collection, and remittance for businesses selling into jurisdictions throughout the state because Alabama is a home-rule state; many local governments administer their own local sales and use taxes.
Depending on where they live, Alabama consumers who purchase from SSUT-registered sellers may pay a higher or lower rate of sales tax for online orders than they would at the shop down the street.
If the sales tax rate is higher than 8%, the lucky consumer pays a lower rate: The collection and remittance of the simplified sellers use tax relieves the seller and the purchaser from any additional state or local sales and use taxes on the transaction.
If the sales tax rate at the point of delivery is lower than the flat 8%, the unlucky consumer pays a higher rate when a seller collects SSUT. However, consumers located in an area where the sales tax rate is lower than the flat 8% SSUT rate can request a refund of overpaid taxes from the Alabama Department of Revenue.
The SSUT rate for food didn’t change on September 1; it remains 8%. So, any remote business wishing to collect the lower food tax rate would have to stop collecting the SSUT and deal with Alabama’s complicated local sales and use taxes instead. For most sellers, it’s probably not worth the hassle.