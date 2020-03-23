Maryland could soon tax digital products and digital advertising

House Bill 932 taxes the retail sale and use of digital codes and digital products, starting July 1, 2020.
A “digital code” is a code (obtained by any means, including a tangible card or email) that “provides a buyer with a right to obtain one or more digital products.” A gift certificate or gift card with a monetary value that may be redeemable for anything other than a digital product is not included in the definition of digital code.
A “digital product” is a product obtained electronically or delivered by means other than tangible storage media (i.e., via digital, electrical, electromagnetic, magnetic, optical, wireless, or similar technology). Digital products include:
- Digitized sound files (e.g., ring tones)
- Ebooks
- Electronically transferred images (e.g., entertainment programs, movies, music videos, video greeting cards, etc.)
- Electronically transferred magazines, newspapers, periodicals, and similar products
- Electronically transferred sound files (e.g., audio greeting cards sent by email, and prerecorded or live music, performances, readings, speeches, etc.)
A retail sale of a digital code or product is presumed to be made in the state where the buyer’s tax address is located. The rate of tax owed is based on the buyer’s “primary use location,” meaning the street address where the buyer’s use of the digital product will primarily occur. Additional details are provided in HB 932.