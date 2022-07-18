Maryland fine-tunes tax on digital products

SB 723 excludes the following products from the list of taxable digital products as of July 1, 2022:
- A product having electrical, digital, magnetic, wireless, optical, electromagnetic, or similar capabilities where the purchaser holds a copyright or other intellectual property interest in the product, in whole or in part, if the purchaser uses the product solely for commercial purposes, including advertising or other marketing activities
- Computer software or software as a service purchased or licensed solely for commercial purposes in an enterprise computer system, including operating programs or application software for the exclusive use of the enterprise software system, that is housed or maintained by the purchaser or on a cloud server, whether hosted by the purchaser, the software vendor, or a third party
According to Tax Tip #29, “Although the statutory exclusion is effective July 1, 2022, the legislative history of HB 791 and SB 723 indicates that the software exempted by the bill was never intended to be included in the definition of a digital product as enacted in H.B. 932.” Whether that will affect enforcement remains to be seen.
The following digital products are exempt from Maryland sales tax as of March 14, 2021:
- Prerecorded or live instruction by a public, private, or parochial elementary or secondary school or a public or private institution of higher education
- Instruction in a skill or profession in a buyer’s current or prospective business, occupation, or trade if the instruction:
- Is not prerecorded; and
- Features an interactive element between the buyer and the instructor or other buyers contemporaneous with the instruction
- A seminar, discussion, or similar event hosted by a nonprofit organization or business association, if the seminar, discussion, or event:
- Is not prerecorded; and
- Features an interactive element between the buyer and host or other buyers contemporaneous with the seminar, discussion, or event
- A professional service obtained electronically or delivered through the use of technology having electrical, digital, magnetic, wireless, optical, electromagnetic, or similar capabilities
The Maryland Comptroller has also determined the following products and services are not taxable, whether sold for business or personal use:
- Cloud storage services and data transfer fees
- Search engine optimization (SEO) services
- Videoconferencing software platforms
- Web hosting services
Custom software is generally exempt from Maryland sales and use tax. If the customization is to be done by the buyer or a third party on behalf of the buyer, the buyer must let the seller know the software will be customized. If a buyer fails to notify the seller that the software will be customized, the seller must charge the buyer sales tax.