Missouri court rules local telecom taxes can be applied to VoIP services

The specific case, City of Winchester v. Charter Communications, has been winding its way through Missouri’s legal system since 2010 when Winchester first filed suit against two Charter Communications subsidiaries that were offering VoIP service to Missouri residents. Winchester, which eventually was joined by 117 other Missouri cities, argued that Charter was operating a telephone service and that it should be taxable.
Winchester, which is a suburb of St. Louis, specifically argued that Charter should be subject to the city’s 6% license tax on “every firm, person or corporation now or hereafter engaged in the business of supplying or furnishing telephone or telephone service” within the city limits.
Charter argued that it was providing an information service, as defined under the Telecom Act. Since it was not providing a telecom service, it argued that it shouldn’t be required to pay the local telecom taxes.
Winchester and the other cities, however, pointed out that Charter’s VoIP technology allowed users to make telephone calls over the company’s broadband network to both other VoIP-enabled phones and to non-VoIP phones using traditional public switch telephone networks.
The Charter VoIP service was marketed as “Charter Phone,” and described in advertising as “not an internet phone service, requiring special phones and internet connections, but a traditional local and long-distance telephone service that makes use of the latest technology.” It even used a simulated dial tone and traditional phone numbers, and phones using the service could be plugged into phone jacks used by traditional phones.
In 2020 — after nearly 10 years of litigation — a trial court judge ruled in favor of the Missouri cities and ordered Charter to pay a total of $39,048,386 in damages, covering the unpaid taxes from July 2005 to December 2020, plus interest, attorney fees, and legal expenses.
In his decision, Judge Michael Jamison ruled that Charter, through its two subsidiaries, was providing a telephone service under a plain-language reading of the law. He ordered the company to pay the back taxes it owed.
Charter appealed arguing, in part, that the Telecom Act preempts Missouri cities from levying a business license tax on Charter’s VoIP-enabled voice service, because that service is not a taxable “telecommunications service,” but rather an “information service” exempted from local taxes by the federal law.