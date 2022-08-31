Missouri court rules local telecom taxes can be applied to VoIP services

The Court of Appeals for the Eastern District of Missouri has ruled that voice calls made over the internet are just as taxable as voice calls made over plain old copper wire.

This has been a much-debated issue within the industry for years, and one that most expected the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) would decide for the entire country. However, the FCC has not acted, the court noted in its decision.

“Whether VoIP is a telecommunications service or an information service is a question that has been ‘raging for years’ in the telecommunications industry,” the court wrote. “Because the FCC has yet to classify VoIP as one or the other, courts have been left to make their own interpretations.”

The Missouri court didn’t attempt to decide this question of whether VoIP calls are a telecom or information service. However, it did find that language of the federal Telecommunications Act of 1996 “does not preempt state or local authorities from imposing and collecting taxes on providers subject to the Telecom Act.”

In essence, the court said, Missouri phone service providers are subject to local business taxes for whatever technology they use to get voice messages from one person to another. The question of internet or copper wire doesn’t matter.