Missouri exempts diapers, feminine hygiene products, and incontinence products

In the transaction tax world, “pink tax” refers to sales and use taxes on products and services designed specifically for women or girls, such as menstrual products. The term is also sometimes used to describe sales taxes on items like baby and nursing products, diapers, and incontinence products.

With the enactment of HB 594, Missouri joins a growing number of states to eliminate one or more pink taxes. Another pink tax change comes into effect on September 1, 2025, when Alabama starts exempting diapers, maternity clothing, and menstrual hygiene products.

At least 15 other states considered pink tax exemptions in 2025. You can read about them in the Avalara Tax Changes 2025 midyear update.