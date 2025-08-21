Missouri exempts diapers, feminine hygiene products, and incontinence products

The Missouri sales and use tax exemption for diapers, feminine hygiene products, and incontinence products takes effect on August 28, 2025.
Missouri’s new sales tax exemption applies to both adult and child diapers. HB 594 defines “diapers” as “absorbent garments worn by infants or toddlers who are not toilet-trained or by individuals who are incapable of controlling their bladder or bowel movements.”
With respect to the sales tax exemption, “feminine hygiene products” mean “personal care products used to manage menstrual flow including, but not limited to, tampons, pads, liners, and cups.”
Missouri law defines “incontinence products” as “products designed specifically for hygiene matters related to urinary incontinence.” These include protective undergarments external catheters, and underpads.
Effective August 28, 2025, retailers “will report the sales as a negative adjustment on their sales or use tax return and will no longer need to report these sales as part of their taxable sales.” See the Missouri Department of Revenue for more details.
Consumers who notice sales tax was applied to an exempt product at checkout can ask the retailer to remove the tax. Otherwise, consumers may request a refund from the seller or submit a claim for a refund to the Missouri Department of Revenue.