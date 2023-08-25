A federal Superfund tax on chemicals went into effect July 1, 2022, replacing previous taxes that were on the books from 1980 through 1995.

The two major considerations when determining the reinstated Superfund excise taxes are the following:

A tax is imposed on the sale or use of one of 42 taxable chemicals, with the tax to be paid by the manufacturer, producer, or importer of that chemical.

A tax is imposed on the sale or use of over 100 taxable substances, with the tax to be paid by the importer. A taxable substance is defined as a product that contains at least 20% or more of taxable chemicals by weight or appraised value.

Though they replaced an expired Superfund tax measure, the new provisions and rates have changed since the original Superfund chemical excise taxes ended 28 years ago.

The new law is expected to generate about $14.4 billion for the fund before it expires on December 31, 2031. The Superfund tax revenue will go toward cleaning up the backlog of hazardous waste sites that are on a federal list, of which 1,300 are considered national priorities.

For more about what the new Superfund chemical excise tax law entails, we take a look at: