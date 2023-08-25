The latest round of Superfund chemical excise taxes were included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden on November 15, 2021.
The Superfund tax law says, essentially, that there are 42 taxable chemicals and over 100 taxable substances. Under the old Superfund chemical excise tax law, taxable chemicals had to make up at least 50% of the weight or value to be designated as a taxable substance.
Tax rates on chemicals and substances can vary widely.
Taxes on chemicals range from $.44 per short ton on potassium hydroxide to $9.74 per short ton on benzene, butane, butylene, toluene, xylene, ethylene, propylene, and butadiene.
Rates on taxable substances range from $1.49 per ton on ammonium nitrate to $23.65 per ton on methyl isobutyl ketone. More taxable substances may be added to this list in the future; the excise tax law also contains a provision for the industry to petition to have taxable substances removed.
Looking at the list, you can see why the industry wasn’t excited about the new excise taxes. These are very commonly used chemicals and substances.
In fact, you’ve probably got a half-dozen items on your desk right now that have benzene or propylene in them, your gym shoes likely have butadiene in the soles, and the fruit you ate with breakfast was probably ripened using ethylene.
Adding Superfund tax rates on items used in so many things will certainly result in some level of increase in business costs and consumer prices.