New York reintroduces digital advertising services taxes

It’s unclear whether there’s enough support in the New York Assembly to pass any of the bills described above. Similar measures introduced during the 2019–2020 legislative session failed to make it out of committee.

There are at least two potential sticky wickets with digital advertising services taxes: constitutionality and sourcing.

A tax targeting digital advertising services could perhaps violate the Internet Tax Freedom Act (ITFA), which prohibits state and local governments from taxing internet access or imposing “discriminatory taxes on electronic commerce.” ITFA became permanent on July 1, 2020.

Additionally, a digital advertising services tax could violate the Dormant Commerce Clause of the United States Constitution, which implicitly prohibits states from passing legislation that discriminates against or excessively burdens interstate commerce.

On a more nuts-and-bolts level, it can be challenging for businesses and tax authorities to determine the precise location of digital advertising services for tax purposes. For example, IP addresses don’t always pinpoint location, which can be especially problematic for consumers located near the state border. It’s also not clear how the tax would apply if a New York resident viewed a digital ad from a handheld device while traveling outside the state, or if an out-of-state resident viewed a digital ad from a device while in New York.

According to Scott Peterson, vice president of government relations at Avalara, sourcing is perhaps the most critical issue facing a digital advertising services tax. “The constitutional arguments can likely be overcome by expanding the type of advertising subject to tax, but that only exacerbates the sourcing challenge. Advertising, even in its nondigital form, can be very targeted (e.g., an individual email or letter), very local (e.g., a local newspaper or television station), or available to all (e.g., a Super Bowl ad). It’s often inherently interstate in nature — even a local television ad may be seen by people in multiple states where that channel may be viewed. Before a state can tax any interstate activity, someone must determine that state’s share of the total cost of the advertising. Each type of ad and each format creates Each type of ad and each format requires a different analysis."