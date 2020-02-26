No matter how hot your burrito, it’s still a sandwich in New York – Wacky Tax Wednesday

To ask why a burrito is considered a sandwich in New York, but not Massachusetts, is to delve into one of the most fascinating issues in sales tax today. It has nothing to do with economic nexus, marketplace facilitator laws, or any other topics dominating headlines since the Supreme Court of the United States issued its ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 2018). It’s about the staff of life: bread. Food.

States draw a distinction between “prepared food” and “food for home consumption,” sometimes called “food and food ingredients.” Some states exempt food for home consumption, some tax it at a reduced rate, and some tax it at the general rate like other tangible personal property. By contrast, prepared food is taxed in all states with a general sale tax. Even New Hampshire taxes food served in restaurants — and New Hampshire abhors sales tax.

There are lots of interesting quirks about how states tax food and food ingredients, especially when it comes to products like candy and soda. But some of the wildest sales tax policies have to do with prepared food.

Take the sandwich.