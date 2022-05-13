Peppol, the Four-Corner model and Continuous Transactions Controls

Avalara attended the Peppol Americas workshop in Miami on May 9, 2022. The main objective was to gain a greater understanding of the issues that need to be addressed for Peppol to be implemented in the Americas. This included discussions around:

The four-corner model

Global document interoperability

Decentralised Continuous Transaction Controls and Exchange.

The workshop also explored how the above can come together in either domestic or cross border scenarios. We have set out a summary of the key discussions and the background information and insights shared by Peppol.