Peppol, the Four-Corner model and Continuous Transactions Controls

Governments globally are increasingly seeing digitalisation as an effective mechanism to improve tax administrations and business efficiency relating to the collection of indirect taxes such as VAT/GST, as well as combatting the loss of indirect tax revenues due to poor administration, fraud and evasion.
Continuous Transaction Controls (“CTC”) is a generic term to describe the digital control mechanisms used by tax administrations to improve the management of indirect tax by collecting transactional invoice data in real, or near-real time. This is seen as a way to significantly reduce the VAT gap. Embedding CTCs within a 4-corner model involves bolting on 2 additional corners. A copy of the invoice or a subset of the invoice data, will be sent through to a service provider (C5) that acts on behalf of the Tax Authority (C6). It has been suggested that the European Commission (and several European tax authorities) are considering recommending the implementing Decentralised Peppol e-invoicing with CTCs and Exchange (this 6-corner model) as part of the VAT in the Digital Age initiative.
Avalara is an OpenPeppol member and has an e-invoicing solution that can help companies stay compliant in over 60 countries including using Peppol.
Contact an expert at Avalara to discuss how we can assist with the upcoming e-invoicing mandates.