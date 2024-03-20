Personal property tax can be more mind-boggling in these states

Filing property tax returns is the first hurdle your company must overcome if you do business in any of the 37 states that tax tangible personal property. The number of states swells to 41 when you include those that require utility companies and certain other large businesses to file returns at the state level.

Unfortunately, if your business operates in multiple locations, you can’t simply file a single return and consider it a one-and-done deal. Instead, you must file returns in each county where you have property like computers, equipment, or furniture. This helps explain why many companies find property tax compliance time-consuming.

Idaho, New Mexico, Maine, and Rhode Island are just a few states where counties don’t use state-created, standardized return and depreciation forms. And in some cases, like Virginia, counties will not accept the state form. Businesses that file in those states need to contact each jurisdiction to ensure they have the correct forms.

Filing procedures and deadlines also vary across jurisdictions. Some states and counties are introducing e-filing (e.g., California, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Maricopa County, Arizona), while others still require taxpayers to file by mailing paper returns.

You can even encounter complexity when it comes time to remit property tax. States have different fiscal years, which can impact due dates. Michigan bills seasonally in summer and winter. Oregon offers the option to pay in up to three installments, with discounts available. Determining how you pay and when you pay can impact your bottom line.