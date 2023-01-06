Pets: Love ’em and leave ’em – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Several states tax certain pet boarding services but not others. For example:

Pet daycare services and pet boarding services are subject to Connecticut sales tax, but pet sitting at a pet owner’s home is exempt.

In Minnesota, animal care services provided by persons who are in the business of providing such services are taxable, whether in-home care, in a care provider’s home, or boarding/kenneling. But services “provided by persons who are not in the business of providing animal care services” are exempt.

In New Jersey, dog sitting services provided in a client’s home are exempt so long as any property transferred is “inconsequential and not separately charged for.” Yet animal boarding, day care, or pet sitting services provided at a facility are taxable.

Wisconsin taxes pet boarding services provided by a professional boarder at a professional boarding establishment. Similar services provided at the home of a pet owner or pet sitter are exempt — if the owner provides the pet food and food dishes.