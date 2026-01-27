From 1 February 2026, Poland will introduce mandatory e-invoicing through the National e-Invoicing System (KSeF). While much of the attention has focused on invoicing processes, this change also has direct and critical implications for VAT reporting.

As part of the KSeF mandate, the JPK_VDEK (SAF-T VAT return) schema is being updated to require new invoice reference information. These changes are not optional. If the required data is missing, VAT returns submitted to the Polish tax authority will be rejected.

Let’s take a closer look at the changes and what actions you need to take to remain compliant.