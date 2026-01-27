To reduce the risk of disruption to VAT reporting, customers should take proactive steps. The required actions depend on how data is provided to Avalara.
Install updated extractors and templates
Once the updated Avalara extractors and import templates are released:
- Ensure they are installed and deployed promptly
- Confirm that the new KSeF-related fields are included in your data flows
- Validate that data is populating correctly before live filing
This applies to customers using standard Avalara extraction tools.
API and custom integration customers: Update your mappings
If you send VAT reporting data to Avalara via APIs, custom-built extractors, or middleware or bespoke integrations, you must update your mappings to include:
- The KSeF identification number, or
- One of the valid reference codes (OFF / BFK / DI) when a KSeF number is not available
Key considerations:
- Determine where this data originates in your invoicing or ERP systems
- Ensure consistent population across all relevant invoice types
- Validate data early using test submissions where available
Without these updates, VAT returns will fail — even if your invoicing processes are KSeF-compliant.