Poland’s new National System of e-Invoices (KSeF)

Poland has passed legislation formally introducing the new National System of e-Invoices (Krajowy System E-faktur or KSeF). This will allow Polish taxpayers to issue and receive structured e-invoices. During a transitional period starting January 1, 2022, use of KSeF will be voluntary and e-invoicing can be used in parallel with paper invoices and non-structured e-invoices. E-invoicing using KSeF will likely become mandatory from January 1, 2023.

The Act passed on November 15, 2021 introduces to the Polish legal system provisions regulating the operation of KSeF and enacts various amendments to the VAT Act, including: