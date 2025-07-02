Property tax rules are anything but uniform. They’re governed at the state and local level, meaning what applies in California might look totally different in Texas, Florida, or Ohio. Each jurisdiction sets its own rules around reporting deadlines, depreciation tables, exemption eligibility, and appeal procedures.
My process always begins with jurisdictional research. I rely heavily on official sources like:
- California State Board of Equalization
- Florida Department of Revenue
- Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
I also keep a close eye on county assessor websites and local ordinances, which often provide specific instructions for filing returns or handling leased assets.
Knowing where to find these rules — and how to interpret them — is foundational. I recommend maintaining a jurisdictional matrix that tracks filing requirements, asset classifications, and valuation methods by location.
Knowing where to find these rules — and how to interpret them — is foundational. I recommend maintaining a jurisdictional matrix that tracks filing requirements, asset classifications, and valuation methods by location.