Once a property is assessed or valued, local tax assessors apply a millage rate (a tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value) to calculate your tax liability. Inaccurate or outdated asset values can inflate your tax bill significantly.

For example, if an asset has been fully depreciated but is still listed at the historical cost, or if obsolete equipment remains on the books, your business could be paying more than it should because you’ll be required to report on these costs. Conversely, underreporting asset value can trigger audits, penalties, and interest charges.

Valuation plays a direct and pivotal role in determining your business property tax bills. When taxing authorities assess the value of your assets — whether real estate or personal property — they use that figure as the basis for calculating your tax liability.

If the valuation is too high due to outdated records, misclassified assets, or overlooked depreciation, your business could end up overpaying in taxes year after year.

Conversely, a properly documented and accurately valued asset register sees to it that you’re only taxed on what you actually own and use — no more, no less. In this way, strategic valuation isn’t just a compliance exercise — it’s a financial lever that can significantly reduce unnecessary expenses.