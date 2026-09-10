France e-invoicing for retailers: POS, omnichannel, and e-reporting

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Retail scenario
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Customer type
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Fulfilment method
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Compliance obligation
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Primary data requirement
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Standard store purchase
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Consumer (B2C)
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In-store POS
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Daily B2C e-reporting
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Aggregated daily transaction totals and VAT breakdown
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In-store business purchase
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French business (B2B)
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In-store POS
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Structured e-invoicing
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Buyer SIREN, line-item VAT, and approved platform routing
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Ecommerce store order
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Consumer (B2C)
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Home delivery
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Periodic B2C e-reporting
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Transaction totals and payment status reporting
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Online corporate order
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French business (B2B)
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Warehouse dispatch
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Structured e-invoicing
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Full tax invoice in Factur-X, UBL, or CII format
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Click and collect
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Consumer (B2C)
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Online order, store pickup
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B2C e-reporting
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Order date, collection date, and payment receipt data
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Cross-channel return
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Consumer (B2C)
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Online purchase returned to store
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Corrective e-reporting
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Original order reference and adjusted VAT report
No. Standard consumer sales in physical stores or online do not require individual e-invoices. Instead, retailers must summarise these sales and submit periodic transaction reports to the tax authorities through electronic reporting.
Store associates or self-checkout systems prompt the customer to identify if they are purchasing on behalf of a business. If a business sale is selected, the system captures the buyer’s corporate identifier (SIREN) and generates a structured invoice record instead of a standard till receipt.
If a buyer cannot provide a valid French business identifier at the point of sale, the transaction must be processed as a standard consumer sale with a till receipt. The business buyer cannot retroactively treat that receipt as a tax invoice for VAT deduction purposes.
Retail brands should complete point of sale and reporting integration tests during quiet trading windows — typically in early spring or late summer — avoiding peak trading periods like fourth-quarter holiday shopping and statutory summer sales.