France e-invoicing for retailers: POS, omnichannel, and e-reporting

France’s e-invoicing and digital reporting reform fundamentally transforms retail operations. While standard business-to-business (B2B) companies manage compliance primarily within accounts receivable and accounts payable, retailers face an operational challenge that begins directly at the checkout. Point of sale (POS) systems, ecommerce platforms, and omnichannel inventory systems must all separate domestic B2B sales from business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions in real time.

With mandatory invoice reception live for all businesses operating in France and large enterprises already issuing structured e-invoices, retail brands must ensure their systems handle store-level data flows seamlessly. Businesses preparing for the 1 September 2027 outbound issuance milestone must align their checkout hardware, store workflows, and accounting backends with the technical standards set by the French tax authorities.