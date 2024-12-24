Sales tax changes effective January 1, 2025

Effective January 1, 2025:
California is allowing the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration to send sales and use tax assessments and determinations to taxpayers electronically under certain conditions. It’s also changing the unremitted tax collected penalty.
Kentucky is increasing the de minimis threshold for service providers from $6,000 to $12,000. Qualifying service providers with less than $12,000 in gross receipts from enumerated services are not required to register for sales tax or maintain an active sales tax permit.
The Colorado Department of Revenue will collect and administer the city sales and use tax for Aspen, Colorado.