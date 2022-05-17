Sales tax compliance for Digital Services simplified (for the US)

Unlike other countries, where tax jurisdictions might change between federal or state levels or federal or city levels, the United States levies sales tax as per individual States, cities, counties, and even municipalities. This brings the total number of sales tax jurisdictions in the USA to over 12,000.
This implies that when you conduct a transaction for digital services, the sales tax liabilities, including tax rates, what is considered liable, tax deadlines, etc., could be different. It also means that your business will be required to keep track of the various jurisdictions and file sales tax accordingly and within the given timeline.
As a non-US seller, your business might have to consider the thousands of local sales tax jurisdictions and track your American customer's exact location to know what additional Sales Tax rates calculations, collections, and filings will be required.
Now, let's focus specifically on digital services. In the United States, around 30 individual states tax some digital services. Some states even exempt digital services from sales tax. For instance, California exempts taxes on selling electronic products such as data, digital images, ebooks, mobile applications, and software. This is because California State law believes that such a transaction does not involve the transfer of tangible personal property.
The United States doesn't adhere to universal sales tax definitions. That means individual states each develop their definitions. So your business can use the opportunity to seek out vendors to transact within tax-free jurisdictions, for starters. You can also determine which individual states offer the most lucrative tax rates to make better profits. Finally, you can use automation tax technology that will zero in on your customer's location and tell you the exact tax and compliance requirements in that jurisdiction.
Knowing your product's definition and tax jurisdiction is the first step to getting sales tax right when conducting business in the USA. However, this task can be overwhelming, and if your company works manual operations to manage such a complicated task, there will be enormous scope for human error.
In today's competitive business environment, sellers need to concentrate on getting ahead of the curve. But that's not possible if your team focuses on running pillar to post to figure out the United States' complicated sales tax system.
Automating sales tax calculation, remittance, and returns, zeroing in on the proper jurisdiction and consequent applicable liabilities will help your business focus on what really matters - making money and keeping it.