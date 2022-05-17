Sales tax compliance for Digital Services simplified (for the US)

For a business, selling overseas is a huge milestone. And selling to the United States of America is a massive stamp of credibility.

However, before your business wades into transactions with vendors in the United States, you should remember that tax and compliance in the country are not easy to deal with.

The United States believes that one of the reasons for a downturn in tax revenue is that more people are now purchasing products online. Therefore States are looking to impose tax and compliance liabilities on digital transactions. However, this is not easy because such products are relatively new.

So how do the 50 states deal with such an issue? More importantly, how do non-US businesses deal with the USA's lack of clarity on sales tax?

From different tax jurisdictions to varying definitions of what might or might not be taxable - the United States sales tax system is a difficult path to navigate. This article attempts to simplify sales tax compliance requirements for digital services when your business transacts with vendors in the USA.