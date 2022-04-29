5G and the Internet of Things: Networked smart devices are here, tax policy is sure to follow

The key question around taxation is how a smart device connects with the internet; that is, whether your smart device or appliance has its own native internet connectivity, or if it relies on a more universal internet connection.
If you’ve got a smart refrigerator in your kitchen, for example, chances are its sensors that can help you with your meal planning are connecting to the internet through your home Wi-Fi system. Internet services are generally not taxed under U.S. law, so the messages your smart fridge sends you over your home Wi-Fi network are likely not taxable, because your device uses “bring-your-own-internet” access, or BYOI.
On the other hand, if your neighborhood park has a smart vending machine selling snacks or sodas, chances are that vending machine is accessing the internet directly with its own hardware and software. Therefore, when it alerts its home office that stocks of a particular item are low or the cash box is full, does that connection still qualify as “Internet Access?”
If the device in question doesn’t contain a human interface for browsing the World Wide Web, does the connection to that device still count as internet access? The potential alternative is that the connection might be classified as LAN/WAN access, which could be subject to a raft of communications taxes and charges, including Federal Universal Service charges.
So far, the FCC and state authorities have been slow in drawing clear, public lines around these products and definitions.
This won’t continue indefinitely: At some point, taxing authorities will likely plant a stake in the ground and attempt to capture revenue they are otherwise going to miss. However, if tax authorities do become aggressive in treating IoT connections as LAN/WAN, will that push the market toward selling all devices as BYOI, in order to avoid taxation
For now, here are some good rules of thumb for businesses responding to the growth of 5G:
- Telecom providers should continue to tax communications services, including voice, cable, and data. This also can include content or media like video and some audio.
- If your company is growing, you potentially could expand into a product area or a taxing jurisdiction that imposes a communications tax. Preparing for the effects of this more complex taxing structure should be part of any business expansion plan; you’ll need either to ensure your team and billing platform can handle more complex communications taxes — or find a vendor that can.
- If your services are bundled, there may be some parts of that bundled service that are subject to communications tax, either in whole or in part, in some jurisdictions, but not in others. You’ll need to understand and comply with the requirements in each jurisdiction.
To learn more about managing your communications tax obligations, read our Communications Tax Survival Guide or download our whitepaper on the proliferation of communications taxes and what they mean for your business.
At Avalara, we will continue to monitor changes in communications tax policy related to 5G and IoT. Your business needs to monitor it too, just like your smart refrigerator monitors whether you’re running out of eggs.