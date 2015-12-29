Should you collect sales tax on software licenses?

A Utah-based online company that sold software licenses to customers in Texas was audited by the Texas State Comptroller. The Comptroller determined that the company should have collected sales tax on the licenses for the nine years they did business in the state. Even though the company argued that it had no physical presence in Texas, it was held liable for the taxes.
According to the Texas ruling, because the agreement between the seller and its customers stated that the seller would maintain ownership of the software even as customers downloaded it, that set up nexus for the seller. Texas statutes define software as tangible property, and when the software entered the state via purchasers' computers, it created a physical presence -- and therefore nexus -- for the seller.