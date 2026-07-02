SNAP waivers disrupt compliance for businesses

States are generally banning candy and/or soda from SNAP. But as this state-by-state guide to SNAP waivers shows, each state’s food restriction waiver is unique.

For example, while all 23 states exclude soda-like drinks from SNAP benefits, some states use the term soda while others use soft drinks, sweetened beverages, sugar-sweetened beverages, or unhealthy drinks. Some exclude energy drinks and/or fruit and vegetable drinks with less than 50% natural juice, while those beverages remain eligible for SNAP in other states. Sparkling lemonade isn’t eligible in Nebraska, Utah, or West Virginia, but noncarbonated lemonade is. Sweetened coffee drinks that don’t contain milk are banned from SNAP in Idaho, Indiana, and Texas, while sweetened coffee drinks containing milk still qualify for benefits in those states.

Some states’ waivers cover many other products. Among other items, Florida now excludes “ultra-processed prepared desserts,” meaning “a processed, shelf-stable, ready-to-eat, pre-packaged sweet food intended for immediate consumption without any further preparation” (e.g, a Twinkie). Tennessee no longer covers energy drinks, soda, and processed foods, which include foods altered from their natural state that list cane sugar, corn syrup, high fructose corn syrup, or sugar as the first ingredient.

So, in Florida, Tennessee, and some other states, retailers need to read the labels to figure out which foods do or don’t qualify.

Iowa banned all taxable food items from SNAP eligibility, so sellers registered for Iowa sales tax could have a head start on compliance. On the other hand, the way Iowa defines taxable versus nontaxable food is so complicated that according to the Food Research & Action Center, “Iowa’s waiver is among the most restrictive and challenging to implement.”

The following examples from the Iowa Department of Revenue illustrate the complexity:



Taxable and ineligible for SNAP in Iowa Exempt and eligible for SNAP in Iowa Preparations normally considered to be candy Preparations normally considered to be candy that contain flour, unless the flour is added only to exclude its sale from tax Candy primarily intended for decorating baked goods Cakes and cookies Candy-coated fruit, including caramel apples and chocolate-covered raisins Prepared fruit in a sugar or similar base Fruits, nuts, or other ingredients in combination with sugar, chocolate, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners in the form of bars, drops, or pieces Dried fruits Granola bars not containing flour Granola bars containing flour Marshmallows Marshmallow cream Ready-to-eat caramel corn, kettle corn, and other candy-coated popcorn Unpopped caramel corn, kettle corn, and other candy-coated popcorn that is not ready to eat Dried fruit leathers or other similar products prepared with natural or artificial sweeteners Trail mix, including trail mix with candy



Iowa is a member of Streamlined Sales Tax (SST), an organization dedicated to reducing the complexity and cost of sales and use tax administration for states and businesses. As such, Iowa and the other SST member states have adopted uniform sales tax base definitions and rules. Many of these are related to food. The definition of candy, which doesn’t include items containing flour, is one example.

“While Iowa’s approach can be applauded for consistency in definition, it’s application as a nutrition standard is challenging for businesses,” explains DiNolfi. “Under the Iowa waiver, SNAP recipients cannot purchase a Snickers bar, but they would be able to pick up a KitKat, Twizzlers, or any other candy item containing ‘flour’ in the ingredients list.”

Given how intricate some waivers are, retailers could have a high error rate, especially at first. Online retailers selling affected products to consumers in numerous states may be even more likely to make errors because they need to comply with requirements in different states.

For businesses, the stakes for noncompliance are high. “You will need to comply with these changes,” explains Iowa’s retailer notice. “If you do not comply, FNS may withdraw your authorization, and you will no longer be able to accept SNAP EBT.” (FNS stands for the Food and Nutrition Service, which is now the Food and Nutrition Administration, or FNA.) The USDA plans to monitor retailers’ compliance and could institute a two-strike policy, meaning retailers found to be noncompliant could face involuntary withdrawal from the program after a second infraction.

Losing the ability to accept SNAP could take a noticeable bite out of some businesses’ sales.

DiNolfi says states are offering varying levels of implementation support to retailers. “Some states have simply published the food exception definitions from their waiver applications and offered little to no further interpretation of intent. Others have published materials intended to help clarify difficult definitions. Arkansas has released the AR SNAP Companion app, which allows SNAP recipients to scan a product’s barcode and see if it’s eligible for purchase.”