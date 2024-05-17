South Carolina exempts tampons, effective immediately

Retailers registered to collect South Carolina sales tax take note: As of May 13, 2024, South Carolina provides a sales tax exemption for feminine hygiene products.

Sales of affected feminine hygiene products made on or after May 13, 2024, should be reported as exempt sales deductions (line 4 of the sales tax return) ​starting with the May 2024 return, which is due June 20, 2024.

H 3563 was filed with the South Carolina Legislature back in December 2022, read for the first time in January 2023, and unanimously approved by the House a few months later. The Senate Committee on Finance then sat on the bill for a year before unanimously approving it in a matter of weeks.

What happened next happened fast. H 3563 was enrolled May 1, ratified May 8, and signed by Governor Henry McMaster on May 13, 2024.

The tampon tax exemption took effect immediately, “upon approval by the Governor.” ​

The bill isn’t hard to dissect. In a few words, it amends Section 12-36-2120 of the South Carolina Code of Laws by adding “feminine hygiene products” to the list of “exemptions from sales tax.”

It seems simple, but for many businesses holding a South Carolina sales tax permit, complying with this new requirement won’t be. At least not at first.