South Carolina exempts tampons, effective immediately

Politics don’t explain why the bill was written to take effect “upon approval by the Governor.” And from the outset it was. There are three versions of the bill, the first from December 15, 2022, and all provide the same effective date.
The bill’s fiscal note tells a somewhat different story. It reads, “this bill exempts the sale of feminine hygiene products from sales and use tax beginning on July 1, 2021.” But this must be an oversight because it also says the bill was “introduced on January 10, 2023.”
It’s not uncommon for bills to take effect immediately. In fact, South Carolina’s new admissions tax exemption for annual or monthly dues paid to a golf club also took effect May 13, 2024, the day the governor signed the legislation.
But why would lawmakers do such a thing, since it takes time for businesses to update their systems to comply with taxability changes?
“It isn’t unusual for state policy makers to want good things to go into effect as soon as possible,” says Scott Peterson, Vice President of Government Relations at Avalara.
As the saying goes, the best laid plans.
“Legislatures are generally unaware of the impact of a taxability change,” says Thomas Haines, Indirect Tax Researcher Lead at Avalara. “In today's tech-dependent environment, retailers must identify the items subject to the change, update databases, and test to ensure accuracy. Fortunately, most legislation provides some time for this to occur as the effective date of the change generally occurs at the beginning of an accounting period; e.g., monthly, quarterly, semiannually, or annually. Some states have statutes that explicitly state when changes may be implemented.”
Some, like South Carolina, do not.