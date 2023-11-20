Tax changes taking effect December 1, 2023

There are a couple of changes to South Carolina’s maximum tax as of December 1, 2023.
The Max Tax is a type of sales tax reported and paid to the South Carolina Department of Revenue on the following items:
- Aircraft/airplanes
- Boats/watercraft
- Horse trailers
- Motorcycles
- Motor vehicles
- Recreational vehicles (e.g., fifth wheels, motor homes, park models and trailers, tent campers, and travel trailers)
- Trailers or semitrailers
Starting December 1, 2023, the Max Tax also applies to all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), dirt bikes, golf carts, legend race cars, and utility task vehicles (UTVs).
Also as of December 1, tax returns for South Carolina’s maximum tax can no longer be filed on paper; Max Tax returns must be filed electronically.
The general South Carolina sales tax rate is 6% and has no cap. The Max Tax rate is 5%, not to exceed $500 per item. For musical instruments and office equipment sold to religious organizations the Max Tax is $300 per item. Certain energy efficient manufactured homes are also subject to a $300 Max Tax.
Local taxes don’t apply to items that are subject to the Max Tax.
As with sales tax, retailers are responsible for collecting Max Tax and filing Max Tax returns. Unlike with sales tax, filers must enter the sales price of each item subject to the Max Tax. Retailers also need to enter the total sales reported to the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, if any. Additional information is available at the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
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