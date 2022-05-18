Third-party delivery apps can boost sales — and sales tax complexity

Third-party delivery apps had a pretty good following before the COVID-19 pandemic heightened their appeal. Now, even with in-house dining once again on the table, use of DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and similar platforms continues to grow.

Partnering with a third-party delivery app offers some obvious benefits to merchants. It can help you broaden your customer base. It also enables you to tap into a network of drivers, which, given the staffing challenges many restaurants now face, is no small thing.

Of course, there are also some downsides to using third-party delivery apps. For example, restaurant commission fees tend to be high and are likely to get higher. While some retailers may swallow a portion of the fee to remain competitive, that’s not an option for every business. Dark kitchens, those with no in-house dining option, may be best positioned to minimize the fees that customers pay. Restaurants offering both in-house and takeaway options, which tend to have razor-thin margins, may suffer the most.

According to McKinsey & Company, many restaurants using third-party delivery apps saw delivery revenue grow in 2020, but “their overall profits generally declined.” Although COVID-19 restrictions on on-premises dining likely contributed to that dip, “the gap between delivery-fueled revenue spikes and profit declines was already an underlying issue.”

Then there’s tax compliance. Ensuring the proper amount of tax is collected and remitted is a delicate dance, and it’s easy to trip when third-party delivery apps cut in — even when they’re invited to tap the shoulder.