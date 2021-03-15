To fight COVID, Virginia exempts personal protective equipment from sales tax

The temporary sales tax exemption is available only to businesses and self-employed individuals that adopt the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard established by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (or any permanent regulation succeeding it), and only if they meet the following criteria:
- Are consistent with best practices for infection prevention and workplace hygiene
- Comply with all applicable federal, state, and local laws
- Implement enhanced cleaning, screening, testing, and contact tracing procedures, as well as any reasonable additional infection-control measures given the work performed and the surrounding community’s infection rate
- Promote remote work to the fullest extent possible, including increasing the number of telework-eligible employees
- Reasonably prevent the spread of COVID-19
A qualifying business may not claim the exemption for anything “other than business use.” This means the business cannot transfer the purchased item (or use of service) to a person other than the business. Also, the business cannot use the item or service for nonbusiness purposes more than 50% of the time.
Any business caught not following its COVID-19 safety protocol will have its qualification for the exemption revoked. Should the Virginia Department of Taxation discover a business has made a tax-exempt purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for “other than business use,” the business will have to remit the tax due, plus interest and a 10% penalty.