To fight COVID, Virginia exempts personal protective equipment from sales tax

Update March 22, 2021: The Virginia Department of Taxation has issued guidelines for the retail sales and use tax exemption for PPE.

Virginia has adopted a temporary sales tax exemption for personal protective equipment. Lawmakers hope it will encourage Virginia businesses to adhere to the measures necessary to control, prevent, and mitigate spread of the coronavirus.

The exemption provided by House Bill 2185 will expire on “the first day following the expiration of the last executive order issued by the Governor related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the termination of the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard and any permanent COVID-19 regulations adopted by the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board.” That will undoubtedly be a welcome day, despite bringing the end to a sales tax exemption.