Top 4 global VAT/GST pitfalls and registration triggers

Certain countries require foreign companies selling low value goods to consumers (B2C) to register for VAT/GST and to charge VAT/GST at the point of sale. This switches VAT collection from the customs border (as Import VAT) to VAT charged, collected and remitted by the overseas business (the remote seller). Even where the VAT registration is optional, obtaining a VAT number and charging the customer tax at the point of sale will likely provide a much better customer experience. It provides the consumer with certainty on cost, allowing the goods to clear the customs border through a green channel with fast clearance and no additional taxes to pay at the border, as well as making it easier to refund VAT on returned goods.

Where a business is selling goods with a consignment value under EUR 150 to consumers in the European Union, it is now possible to register for a pan-European single EU VAT registration – the Import One Stop Shop (IOSS). Making foreign ecommerce sellers register for VAT in the customer’s country is a growing trend, and in addition to the EU, countries that require this include Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland and Norway. Where a country doesn’t require a foreign business to register for VAT, businesses will still need to consider how Import VAT (and possibly customs duty too) will be paid at the border. While the customer may be responsible for this, it is usually possible to calculate the VAT and duty charges due and factor this into the pricing or collect from the customer at checkout and to arrange for the customs agent to pay this at the border so that the goods are cleared. Doing it this way removes the customer’s headache of having to pay it themselves direct.