Understanding business property tax discounts and penalties

Many jurisdictions reward businesses with a discount for paying their property tax bills early. However, deciding whether an incentive is the best option for your business depends on various factors.
Suppose you file property taxes in Oregon. Oregon allows businesses to pay tax in one lump sum or three equal installments with due dates of November 15, February 15, and May 15. The state provides a 3% discount for paying property tax in full by November 15 and a 2% discount for paying two-thirds of the tax by November 15.
Let’s say you qualify for Oregon’s 3% discount and pay your tax in one payment versus three installments. That’s more than a 12% annual return on your money and may be beneficial when compared against other risk-free returns.
Another example is if you file in a state offering a 1% discount and choose to pay your bill six months in advance. Since that’s only a 2% return on your money, you might instead decide to keep those funds in an account with a higher interest rate.
Or, say you have a small business, and your cost of capital is higher. Perhaps you’re paying your bills with your credit card. You may decide to pay later to avoid credit card fees.