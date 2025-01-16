Understanding business property tax discounts and penalties

Saving money on business property taxes often comes down to meeting deadlines. File your personal property tax return late, and the assessor may fine you. Pay your bill early, and since some counties offer a discount, you may get 1% to 3% off what you owe.

If that was all there was to it, more businesses might be saving. But property tax compliance isn’t simple.

To help you save on property tax, we cover where businesses trip up and key steps that can impact your bottom line: