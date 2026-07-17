Data extraction isn’t VAT-ready

Most ERP systems are designed to support business operations, not VAT reporting.

As a result, the data needed for compliance often isn’t available in the format required by tax authorities. Teams may need custom extractors, manual exports, additional spreadsheets, or support from IT just to prepare reporting data.

What should be a reporting process becomes a data-preparation exercise.

This challenge is particularly common in organisations operating across multiple countries, where reporting requirements vary. Even when transactional data exists within the ERP, it may still require significant manipulation before it can be used for reporting purposes.

According to research conducted by Hobson & Company, organisations that standardised their VAT reporting processes significantly reduced the time and effort spent on integrating ERP for data reporting. Rather than relying on custom extractors and manual data preparation, they created a more consistent and scalable reporting process. One Avalara customer described the impact after standardising ERP data imports: “Coming from a competitive solution, we still save over 20% of the time each day uploading data from SAP to the VAT system because Avalara’s automated upload process is very straightforward.”

Validation becomes manual

Even after data is extracted, the work isn’t finished.

Finance teams still need to verify accuracy, identify inconsistencies, investigate exceptions, and reconcile differences before returns can be filed.

In many organisations, these checks are repeated every reporting period. Confidence that the underlying data is correct is not guaranteed.

This becomes increasingly difficult as transaction volumes grow and reporting requirements become more complex. Even small inconsistencies can trigger additional reviews, rework, or follow-up questions from stakeholders.

As a result, many finance teams build additional controls into the process. While these controls help reduce risk, they can also increase the amount of effort required to prepare each return.

Putting a sensible safeguard in place can gradually evolve into a reporting process that depends heavily on manual reviews, experienced personnel, and institutional knowledge.

The process works — but often only because key individuals know where to look for problems before a return is submitted. The Hobson & Company research found that organisations reduced the time spent on compliance reviews, data validation, and manual checking by standardising reporting workflows and automating validation activities. Instead of repeatedly checking data, teams could focus their effort on resolving exceptions. As one Avalara customer explained: “Three FTEs manage all the VAT reporting including compliance reviews, validation, preparation and filing — tasks that the local 60 FTEs managed previously. Avalara does all the work for us now; otherwise, we would need in-house experts to interpret the filing requirements for each country and to validate the data ourselves.”

Reporting becomes fragmented

As businesses grow internationally, reporting requirements multiply. Different countries require different formats, different submissions, different validations, and different deadlines.

Without a standardised process, finance teams often end up managing multiple parallel reporting workflows simultaneously.

Each market develops its own reporting process. Different teams may use different approaches. Additional spreadsheets and local workarounds emerge to bridge gaps in existing systems.

The system appears to work. But often it only works because people are compensating for its gaps.