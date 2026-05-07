VeriFactu and anti-fraud controls: Implications for existing systems

VeriFactu does not require new invoices. It requires new behaviour from the systems that create them.

For most organisations, this is where the real work sits. Existing systems can generate invoices, but they do not always preserve the integrity, traceability, and audit evidence that VeriFactu requires. This is what forces redesign.

Immutability and integrity in day-to-day operations

In practical terms, immutability means no silent edits.

If an invoice is issued, it cannot be overwritten. Any change must be recorded as a new event, with a clear link to the original. This changes how teams handle mistakes. Instead of editing a record, they must create a correction. That correction must include:

Who made the change

When it was made

What changed

Why it changed

These are not audit extras. They’re required system outputs. Legacy systems often allow direct edits because they prioritise operational flexibility. Under VeriFactu, that flexibility becomes a risk.

Traceability across the invoice life cycle

Traceability means being able to follow a transaction from start to finish. In operational terms, this includes:

The original sale or event

Tax determination

Invoice issuance

Any corrections or adjustments

The final customer-facing document

Breaks in this chain are common. They appear in areas such as:

Discounts applied outside standard logic

Tax overrides

Split payments or partial shipments

Bundled products with mixed tax treatment

Each break creates a gap. Under VeriFactu, those gaps must be closed. Systems must show a continuous, consistent record of what happened.

Sequencing, series governance, and concurrency

Invoice numbering becomes a control, not just an accounting detail.

In multichannel environments, different systems often generate their own sequences. POS, ecommerce, and ERP may all issue invoices independently. This creates risk. If sequences overlap or break, traceability is lost.

Concurrency adds another layer. High-volume systems may issue multiple invoices at the same time. Without coordination, numbering collisions or gaps can occur.

The solution is central governance. Series rules must be defined once and enforced across all systems. Each emitter must follow the same logic.

Invoicing record structure and exportability

VeriFactu requires records to be accessible and exportable. This means:

Data must be complete

Formats must be consistent

Records must be retrievable on demand

In practice, finance teams need to be able to produce:

Invoice records by period

Full event histories

Supporting data for audit

If data is fragmented across systems, this becomes difficult. Exportability should not be limited to extracting data but include having a consistent structure that can be reviewed externally.

Customer-facing outputs and consistency across channels

Invoices must be consistent across all channels. This includes PDF invoices, POS receipts, and email or portal views. VeriFactu introduces visible requirements such as QR codes. These must appear correctly in all formats.

In many organisations, templates are managed separately by different systems. This leads to inconsistencies. To avoid this, template governance must be centralised.

Compliance elements must be fixed. Branding can vary, but required elements must remain consistent. Legacy systems do not fail because they cannot generate invoices. They fail because they cannot guarantee how those invoices are controlled, linked, and evidenced.

That is what VeriFactu changes.