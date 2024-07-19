Vermont modernizes communications taxes

As noted above, communications property has been treated as business personal property in Vermont. That will soon change. All communications property will be considered real property and “set in the grand list as real estate” effective July 1, 2025; it will apply to grand lists lodged on or after April 1, 2025.
A grand list includes any personal property taxed at the local level. Here’s an example from Winooski, Vermont.
The bill defines “communications property” as “tangible personal property used to enable the real-time, two-way, electromagnetic transmission of information, such as audio, video, and data, that is so fitted and attached as to be part of a local, state, national, or international communications network.” Communications property includes facilities that are part of a cable television system, which includes wires, cables, conduit, pipes, antennas, poles, and wireless towers.
Additional details can be found in the text of H. 657.
If your business is struggling to comply with complex communications taxes in Vermont or other states, Avalara AvaTax for Communications can help. To learn more about Avalara products and services, please contact your account manager or call 844-725-7278.