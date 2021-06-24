What US sellers need to know about EU IOSS intermediaries

The Import One-Stop Shop is a new electronic portal designed to simplify VAT compliance requirements for non-EU ecommerce merchants and deemed suppliers (i.e., marketplace facilitators) selling low-value goods into the EU. All 27 EU member states are participating in the IOSS scheme.

Starting July 1, 2021, VAT must be collected on commercial imports with a total shipment value under €150. The IOSS facilitates the collection, declaration, and payment of the VAT due on these low-value imports by creating a fast track or “green channel” for quick and easy customs clearance. However, the IOSS cannot be used to collect, declare, or pay the VAT due on shipments valued at or above €150.

There’s a trade-off for the expedited clearance offered by the IOSS: Sellers using the IOSS must collect VAT at the point of sale, not upon import into the EU.

Use of the IOSS is voluntary, not mandatory. However, the benefits of the IOSS will make it an attractive option for many B2C ecommerce retailers and marketplaces, as well as their customers.

Note: For shipments valued at or above €150, import VAT will continue to be due upon import into the EU. See the European Commission Taxation and Customs Union for more details.