What’s the 411 on HTS codes?

Before we get into detail about the codes you’ll need when importing goods, let’s start off with some cross-border vocabulary terms:

HS codes — Harmonized System (HS) codes are the common six-digit import/export codes assigned to every product. They’re common, or harmonized, because they’re the same across nearly all countries, covering 98% of world exports.



HTS codes — Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes are the extended codes assigned to goods entering the United States. They consist of a product’s HS code with an additional four-digit import assignment unique to the U.S. See below for a detailed breakdown of HTS codes.



Schedule B codes — Schedule B codes are the export counterpart of HTS codes. When U.S. companies ship goods overseas, they’re responsible for assigning a Schedule B code, which consists of an HS code and a four-digit export code the United States Census Bureau uses to monitor exports.



Commodity codes — Commodity codes are the European equivalent of HTS codes. The EU and other European countries have unique commodity codes for imports into their territories.



Tariffs — Tariffs are a direct tax the government collects on imports, based on the characteristics of the goods.



Customs duties — Duties are indirect taxes the government applies to consumers for goods produced in or imported to a country.



Importer of record — The importer of record is the person or company receiving goods shipped into a country. They’re ultimately responsible for assigning the proper HTS codes.

