VAT workflows are built for a different system. They rely on place-of-supply rules, customer status, and a consistent national framework. When U.K. businesses start selling into the U.S., those assumptions begin to break down. Applying U.K. VAT processes to U.S. sales tax creates gaps that are not obvious at first — but quickly turn into operational issues.

For many businesses, the challenge is not understanding tax. It’s using the wrong operating model for a system that works very differently.

VAT and sales tax look similar, but the operating model is different

At a high level, both VAT and U.S. sales tax are indirect taxes applied to transactions. But how they are determined — and what data drives them — is fundamentally different.

VAT is driven by place-of-supply, customer status, and liability rules. Invoices follow predictable formats, and tax treatment is relatively consistent across products and services.

U.S. sales tax is driven by destination. The ship-to location determines which state and local rules apply. Taxability varies by jurisdiction. Exemptions must be documented.

This creates a “same customer, same product, different tax logic” problem.

A U.K. SaaS company might invoice a U.S. customer with no U.K. VAT applied. That same transaction may still require U.S. sales tax collection in certain states, depending on nexus and local rules.

The product hasn’t changed. The customer hasn’t changed. The tax logic has.

The moment it becomes real: the first disputed invoice

For most businesses, the shift becomes visible when something goes wrong.

A customer receives an invoice with unexpected tax. Margin shrinks because tax was not priced in. Credit notes are issued. Internal teams begin asking why the same product is taxed differently across customers.

What appears to be a tax issue quickly becomes a systems issue.

Billing logic, checkout configuration, ERP tax codes, and reporting processes are all affected. The problem is no longer “what tax applies” — it’s “how our systems determine tax.”