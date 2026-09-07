Why your sales tax software needs an ROI study

Look at it this way: Perhaps you invested in an expensive lawn mower to save time when cutting the spring grass. It saved you plenty of time, but you also learned you don’t really need to mow the lawn that often. Now, when considering the cost of gas and maintenance, you’re unsure if the initial time saved was worth the investment. So, you found a local service that will mow your lawn only when you need it for much less than the price of the mower. As a result, you’re still saving time and effort with a lower upfront cost and less ongoing expenses.

Determining the return on investment for your sales tax solution is similar. You know your sales tax software is supposed to be saving you time and helping to save you money, but is it doing what it says it will? On top of the time saved, businesses should also be aware of the other money they’re saving by avoiding audits, noncompliance, and many hours of manual work.