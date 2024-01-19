Wisconsin has taxed some personal property since before Wisconsin was a state in 1848 — so why get rid of the personal property tax now?
The short answer is: Personal property tax in Wisconsin had become more trouble than it was worth. Compliance was burdensome for businesses, and Wisconsin provided so many personal property tax exemptions that it didn’t generate much revenue.
Governor Tony Evers pushed for the repeal of what he called the “burdensome personal property tax.” His 2023–25 biennial budget “provides $173.8 million in aid payments to local governments to hold them harmless” from the repeal of the personal property tax.
Wisconsin isn’t alone. Personal property is subject to tax in about 39 states, and roughly 100 bills seeking to reduce or eliminate taxes on personal property were introduced in 23 states in 2023. Like Wisconsin, Arizona, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming pursued a complete exemption for personal property. Unlike Wisconsin, these proposals didn’t make it into law.
“Complying with personal property taxes is onerous,” observes the Tax Foundation. It requires documenting all assets, including cleaning supplies for the office kitchen, “along with their acquisition price, acquisition date, and depreciation.” And while few states that tax personal property provide an exception or exemption for small businesses, “the vast majority of personal property tax revenue comes from a very small number of large businesses and utilities.”
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