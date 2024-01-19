Some property previously subject to the personal property tax may be taxed as real property under Act 12.

Wisconsin previously allowed improvements to certain lands to be treated as either personal property or real property, for tax purposes. Act 12 requires buildings, fixtures, and improvements to be assessed as real property when located on:

Exempt lands

Forest croplands

Leased lands

Managed forest lands

Another change: Assessors may now create a separate tax parcel for buildings, fixtures, and improvements that are located on leased lands and not owned by the landowner. The owner of such buildings, fixtures, and improvements would then be assessed for any real property tax due on them.

Businesses not already classified as a manufacturing establishment have until July 1 of each year (as opposed to March 1, as prior to Act 12) to apply for manufacturing status for that year. A business must have manufacturing status to receive the manufacturing tax credit.