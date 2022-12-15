Sales tax intelligence built in, not bolted on for manufacturers
Get sales tax that works where you work — built in, not bolted on. Avalara software helps manufacturers stay more accurate and ready for growth.
Sales tax intelligence that scales with every product and sale
Manufacturers are digitizing fast, but tax compliance often lags. Manual work, spreadsheets, and legacy systems make it difficult to keep pace with thousands of changing rules across products, plants, and jurisdictions. That slows quoting and invoicing and adds pressure on finance and tax teams.
Avalara for Manufacturing helps automate key compliance tasks, from sales and use tax and exemption certificate management to consumer use tax, e-invoicing, and property tax. Connected to the ERP and ecommerce systems you already use, and powered by Avalara Agentic Tax and ComplianceTM, it provides tax intelligence that helps you stay more accurate, respond to change faster, and support growth without adding as much manual effort or headcount.
Tax shouldn’t hold you back
Manual tax work cannot keep pace with modern manufacturing. In a recent Avalara survey, manufacturers reported spending 140 hours and $14,000 a month managing compliance manually. Automation helps reduce time, cost, and risk so teams can stay focused on production.
Why automation matters for manufacturers
Costly manual compliance
Manufacturers spend hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars each month managing taxes manually. That drains resources, slows production, and makes it harder to focus on higher-value work.
Growing audit exposure
Missing, expired, or invalid exemption certificates can lead to large audit assessments and unexpected back taxes. Finance and tax teams then scramble to explain variances and unplanned costs.
Nexus risks multiply
As more states count exempt and marketplace sales toward nexus, untracked activity can create new filing needs. Without visibility, manufacturers risk penalties and notices.
Property tax pitfalls
Manual, paper-based personal property reporting increases the chance of valuation mistakes, overpayments, and missed exemptions across machinery, inventory, and other manufacturing assets.
How Haltec scaled faster across 45 states with Avalara
Discover how Haltec automated tax filing and exemption management with Avalara to save hundreds of hours, boost accuracy, and scale confidently.
Why businesses choose Avalara
Return on investment (ROI)
In the Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara study by Forrester Consulting, a composite organization realized a 153% return on investment over three years with Avalara solutions.
Time savings and efficiency gains
The same Forrester Consulting study found that organizations using Avalara Managed Returns reduced tax filing work by about 510 hours every year.
Automate exemption certificates
In the study, automating exemption certificate management with Avalara Exemption Certificate Management helped reduce manual work by 416 hours a year and avoid more than $96,000 in admin costs.
Streamline audits and boost efficiency
Organizations in the Forrester study cut audit preparation by 34 hours per audit and achieved significantly higher efficiency using Avalara’s centralized compliance platform.
Reduce consultant costs, stay audit-ready
The composite organization avoided about $150,000 a year in external tax consultant fees by relying on Avalara’s regularly updated platform for more accurate, automated compliance.
Automate tax research and updates
According to the Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara study, organizations saved 384 hours a year and recaptured 90% of tax research time using Avalara’s automated content and updates.
Avalara Tax Changes 2026 guide for manufacturers
See how 2026 sales tax, exemptions, and nexus changes may affect manufacturers. The Avalara Tax Changes guide helps you plan ahead.
